Edman (wrist) signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday to avoid arbitration, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The two sides had been slated to go to an arbitration hearing after being unable to come to terms earlier this month, but a hearing will now be unnecessary. The financial details are not clear at this time, but the two-year pact will buy out Edman's final two years of arbitration eligibility. Edman -- who is expected to be slowed at bit at the start of spring training as he recovers from wrist surgery -- is penciled in as St. Louis' everyday center fielder for 2024.