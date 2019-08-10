Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Laces three-bagger in victory
Edman went 2-for-4 with a triple in a win over the Pirates on Friday.
Edman snapped out of a 3-for-26 slump that had encompassed his previous seven games, with his three-bagger already his third of his rookie campaign. The 24-year-old has now generated 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, three triples and four home runs) over his first 151 plate appearances, solid numbers he's complemented with six stolen bases and 19 runs overall.
