Edman went 2-for-4 with a triple in a win over the Pirates on Friday.

Edman snapped out of a 3-for-26 slump that had encompassed his previous seven games, with his three-bagger already his third of his rookie campaign. The 24-year-old has now generated 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, three triples and four home runs) over his first 151 plate appearances, solid numbers he's complemented with six stolen bases and 19 runs overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories