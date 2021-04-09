Edman went 1-for-4 with a triple in a win over the Brewers on Thursday.
The 25-year-old extended his hitting streak to five games with the three-bagger, his first of the season after lacing eight over his first two big-league campaigns. Edman has been a hit in the leadoff spot thus far, posting a .344 on-base percentage and stealing a pair of bases over his first 32 plate appearances.
