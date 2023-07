The Cardinals placed Edman on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation.

Edman has missed the Cardinals' last two games due to issues in his right wrist. Although his MRI came back clean Thursday, his injury is apparently still severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. Edman will be eligible to return from the IL a few days after the All-Star break, and Jose Fermin will come up from Triple-A Memphis to take Edman's place on the roster.