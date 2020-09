Edman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a second run scored during a 9-1 win over the Brewers in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the matinee as the Cards got shut out, Edman rebounded with a strong effort in the nightcap. The super-utility player hasn't matched last season's breakout performance and is slashing .260/.329/.383 with five homers, two steals, 26 RBI and 29 runs over 53 games.