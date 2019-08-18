Edman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Edman left the yard in the fifth inning, extending the Cardinals' lead to three on the way to a 5-4 victory. The 24-year-old is slashing .271/.303/.429 with five homers and 19 RBI over 54 games this season for St. Louis.