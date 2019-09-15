Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Edman launched a 378-foot shot to right in the second off Jordan Lyles to open the scoring on the night for both clubs. Ultimately, that proved to be one of the few offensive highlights for the previously hot-hitting Cardinals, who were flummoxed by Lyles and four relievers. Edman has left the yard on three occasions over the last seven games, and he's now hit safely in eight of his last nine contests, including in four straight.