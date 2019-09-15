Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Leaves yard in loss
Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
Edman launched a 378-foot shot to right in the second off Jordan Lyles to open the scoring on the night for both clubs. Ultimately, that proved to be one of the few offensive highlights for the previously hot-hitting Cardinals, who were flummoxed by Lyles and four relievers. Edman has left the yard on three occasions over the last seven games, and he's now hit safely in eight of his last nine contests, including in four straight.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Makes impact from bottom of order•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Playing time secure rest of season•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Goes deep twice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Compiling extra-base hits•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Racks up three hits in nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...