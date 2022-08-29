Edman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.
Edman's lone hit in this three-game series came in the eighth inning off Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter. It was a game-tying solo shot, which was also Edman's fourth extra-base hit in his last six games. In that span, he's gone 7-for-24 (.292) with four RBI, five runs and two steals. The 27-year-old has slashed .253/.315/.378 with 10 homers, 44 RBI, 82 runs scored and 26 steals through 124 contests this season, though his productivity could take a hit as he remains at the bottom of the order in recent games in favor of Lars Nootbaar as the leadoff hitter.