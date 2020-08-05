Edman, who's started at third base in all five of his games thus far this season, is expected to shift to shortstop in the wake of Paul DeJong's (illness) absence, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The key takeaway from a fantasy standpoint is that Edman will naturally continue in an everyday role as he looks to build on an interesting start to the season at the plate. While the 25-year-old is hitting just .250 and has an on-base percentage of .286, he also boasts a .550 slugging percentage since three (one double, one triple, one home run) of his five hits have gone for extra bases.