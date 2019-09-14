Edman went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

Edman drew another start at third base Friday and continued to make the multi-faceted contributions that have become a signature of his rookie campaign. The 24-year-old's two-bagger served as his seventh extra-base hit of September, and he continues to impress on the basepaths with a 92.3 percent success rate on steals (12-for-13).