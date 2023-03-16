Edman thinks playing for South Korea at the World Baseball Classic helped his mental preparation for the regular season, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

South Korea didn't advance out of pool play, and Edman went just 2-for-11 with two RBI and a run scored while at the tournament. Nonetheless, it sounds like the veteran infielder has gained some benefit from competing on the international stage. Edman hit .265 with a .724 OPS, 13 home runs, 32 stolen bases, 57 RBI and 95 runs scored over 153 games last season. He can play a variety of positions for the Cardinals, but he's most likely to see time at shortstop and second base.