The Cardinals placed Edman (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to March 25, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's been known for nearly two weeks that Edman would be starting the season on the injured list, and the move is now official just ahead of Opening Day. The 28-year-old has been taking part in baseball activities, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Prospect Victor Scott will begin the campaign as St. Louis' primary center fielder with Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and Dylan Carlson (shoulder) also on the shelf.