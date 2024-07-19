Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Sunday that Edman (wrist) will need to be ready to play all his defensive positions and have his proper timing at the plate before being activated from the 60-day injured list, Wilson Truong of KMOX News Radio reports.

The 29-year-old began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield last week but has exclusively played at designated hitter in his four games. Edman has fared well enough at the plate with a .286 average but is without an extra-base hit. He has yet to see major-league action this season while recovering from offseason wrist surgery, and his rehab has been bumpy due to setbacks and other minor injuries. Given the length of the absence, Edman will likely need a couple weeks in the minors to get up to speed, putting him on track to return in late July or early August.