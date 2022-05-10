Edman is expected move over from second base to serve as the Cardinals' everyday shortstop following the demotion of Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edman began his tenure with the Cardinals as a utility player in 2019, but in the majority of fantasy leagues, he carried only second base and outfield eligibility into 2022. He has played exclusively at the keystone through his 27 games this season, but he looks like he'll have a chance at gaining eligibility at shortstop. How long Edman sticks at the position will be determined by the length of DeJong's stint in the minors, as well as what kind of role the Cardinals envision Edmundo Sosa (illness) handling once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Sosa had previously been DeJong's backup, but the Cardinals could opt to give him a trial as the everyday shortstop while moving Edman back to second base.