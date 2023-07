An MRI taken Thursday on Edman's right wrist showed no structural damage, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman was scratched from the Cardinals' lineup Wednesday after experiencing pain in his wrist during pregame batting practice, but it might have just been a stinger. He's not starting Thursday's series finale against the Marlins and likely won't be used off the bench, but the versatile 28-year-old will presumably be able to return this weekend versus the White Sox.