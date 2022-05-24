Edman went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the 10th and drew a five-pitch walk, helping set the stage for Paul Goldschmidt's walkoff grand slam. Edman also stole his 11th bag of the season in that frame, and he's tied with teammate Harrison Bader and the Orioles' Jorge Mateo in second place in the majors in that category -- one SB behind rookie Julio Rodriguez.