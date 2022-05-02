Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Edman is feeling great and the team has little concern about the second baseman's sore left hip flexor, even though he's out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman picked up the injury in the seventh inning of Sunday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks, but Marmol suggested that the 26-year-old's removal was mostly made out of an abundance of cautious. Marmol is terming Edman's absence from the lineup as more of a rest and rehab day, which should be beneficial given that Edman had started in each of the Cardinals' first 21 games of the season. Brendan Donovan will get the nod at second base Monday, but expect Edman to reclaim starting duties at the position Tuesday, when the series shifts from St. Louis to Kansas City.