Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not in lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Edman is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
The hot-hitting Paul DeJong will handle shortstop duties and bat ninth versus the Dodgers and right-hander Dustin May. Brendan Donovan is starting at second base and batting eighth.
