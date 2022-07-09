site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-tommy-edman-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Edman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Edman is getting a day off after he went just 1-for-19 with five strikeouts over the last five games. Edmundo Sosa will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read