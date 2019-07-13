Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Saturday
Edman is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Edman has shown good power in his young career, hitting .263/.288/.509 in 22 games, adding three homers and three steals. He started eight of the last 10 games in the first half as well as the first game of the second half, but his role may shrink with Matt Carpenter back from his back injury. Edman and Kolten Wong should split time at second base for the time being, though the playing-time breakdown between the pair remains to be determined.
