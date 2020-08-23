Edman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 25-year-old operated as the Cardinals' fill-in shortstop over the last couple weeks in place of Paul DeJong, but DeJong makes his return from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. Edman began the season as the everyday starter at third base and could return to that role with the team nearing full strength.
