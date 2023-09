Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

Just a few days after reaching the 25-steal milestone, Edman tied his career-high in home runs Tuesday with 13. The long ball was his first of September. During his last eight appearances, Edman is 9-for-31 (.290) with one RBI and three runs scored.