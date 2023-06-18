Edman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Edman's still not getting much going in June, bating .154 (8-for-52) on the month, but he has managed three stolen bases and four extra-base hits. He's remained the starting center fielder even with Dylan Carlson back from an ankle injury for the last week. Edman's slump has him down to a .235/.291/.403 slash line with seven home runs, 11 steals, 26 RBI and 34 runs scored through 68 contests, but his defensive versatility should keep his place in the lineup fairly secure.