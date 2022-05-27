Edman went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

This was Edman's fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games. He's hitting .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles, three RBI, a stolen base and seven runs scored in that productive span. The 27-year-old is up to a .288/.373/.448 slash line with four homers, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 43 games. He'll hit leadoff the vast majority of the time, though he'll often play shortstop against right-handed pitchers to allow prospect Nolan Gorman to log time at second base.