Edman went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 7-1 victory over the Giants.

Edman once again served as a catalyst atop the order for the Cardinals, finishing with his seventh multi-hit performance of the campaign and producing a season-best three RBI. The second baseman knocked in a pair of runs with a single in the fifth inning and drove home another run with a single in the seventh. Edman could be on his way to a breakout campaign, as he's slashing .325/.429/.494 with three homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs and six stolen bases across 99 plate appearances.