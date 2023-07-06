Edman (wrist) is not in the lineup Thursday at Miami.

Edman told John Denton of MLB.com that he felt intense pain in his right wrist while taking pregame batting practice Wednesday, which prompted the Cardinals to scratch him from the starting lineup about 20 minutes before first pitch. It sounds like something that might require a stint on the injured list, but Edman remains part of the active roster for now. Dylan Carlson will play center field Thursday in Miami and Paul DeJong is at shortstop.