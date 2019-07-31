Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Pair of steals in win
Edman went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
Edman did a nice job setting the table out of the leadoff spot on a couple of occasions, even though the Cardinals weren't able to drive him home in either. The rookie has reached safely in seven consecutive starts and continues to offer well-balanced contributions at the plate, as evidenced by his four doubles, two triples, four home runs and six stolen bases overall across his first 121 big-league plate appearances.
