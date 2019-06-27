Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Performing well in limited sample
Edman, who went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, is now hitting .421 (8-for-19) over his first 20 big-league plate appearances.
Edman's playing time has been few and far between, but the rookie has certainly made a good impression with his work at the plate. Edman already has a double, a triple and a home run on his ledger, and he's added a pair of stolen bases and four runs overall for good measure. While Wednesday marked just his fourth start overall since his promotion on June 8, Edman figures to receive more opportunities with Jedd Gyorko (calf/back/wrist) still on the injured list for the foreseeable future.
