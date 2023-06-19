Edman went 0-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Edman has four steals in his last 11 games despite batting a paltry .105 (4-for-38) with five walks in that span. While he was able to find a way on base multiple times Sunday, that's been a rarity lately -- it's his strong defense in center field that has kept him in the lineup. Edman is at a .233/.299/.401 slash line with 12 stolen bases, seven home runs, 26 RBI and 35 runs scored across 253 plate appearances.