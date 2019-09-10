Although he projects to continue playing multiple positions, Edman is essentially locked into an everyday role for the balance of the regular season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The rookie has forced manager Mike Shildt's hand via his strong play with both the bat and glove. The switch-hitting Edman has acquitted himself well against either handedness of pitcher, but especially versus southpaws, against which he's generated a .333/.362/.545 line over 69 plate appearances. Edman's extensive positional versatility has also made him a valued defensive asset, with perhaps no better example than when he played three different positions over three games during the Cardinals' back-to-back doubleheaders last week. The 24-year-old's contributions at the plate have also been well-rounded, as he's hitting .278 with 25 extra-base hits (14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs), 27 RBI, 10 walks, 11 stolen bases and 42 runs over his first 267 big-league plate appearances.