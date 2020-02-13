Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Prepping for super-utility role
Edman is expected to see action at as many as six different positions in spring training, as the Cardinals envision him filling a super-utility role in 2020, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
St. Louis is eager to open up everyday playing time for Edman after he posted a team-best .850 OPS last season following his promotion from Triple-A Memphis in early June. After playing 55 games at third base and 29 games at second base as a rookie, Edman should already carry dual-position eligibility in most fantasy leagues entering 2020, and the Cardinals could work him into the mix at all three outfield spots as necessary. Any additional eligibility he gains as the season rolls along will only provide another boost to the ascending value of Edman, who could make a run at a 20-20 season if he gets 600-plus plate appearances.
