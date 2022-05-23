Edman went 3-for-6 with two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old started at shortstop for the second time in the last three games with Nolan Gorman back in the lineup Sunday, and Edman capped off a strong series against the Pirates with his three-hit performance. Edman has crossed the plate in nine of the last 12 games and has hit .280 with a home run, a triple, three doubles, 13 runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases during that time.