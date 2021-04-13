Edman went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a loss to the Nationals on Monday.
Edman's hitting streak now sits at eight games, and the RBI was his second of the season. The 25-year-old has hit leadoff in all 10 games thus far while putting in time at both second base and right field.
