Edman went 3-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Reds in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Edman generated his third three-hit game of the last six games in the nightcap, putting a fitting cap on a successful month at the plate. The rookie finished August with an impressive .308 average, boosting his season figure 22 points to .283 in the process.

