Edman went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Edman entered Friday just 4-for-38 with one RBI over his previous nine games. The theft was his 25th of the year in 28 attempts, though it was also his first since Sept. 8. The utility man is up to a .241/.299/.390 slash line with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 62 runs scored, 23 doubles and four triples through 129 contests. He should close out the year as the Cardinals' main second baseman with Nolan Gorman (hamstring) uncertain to return from the injured list.