Edman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

Edman picked up his steal in the eighth inning, though he wasn't brought around to score. He had gone six games without a steal, which is tied for his second-longest stretch of the season after he began the year with no thefts in the first nine contests. The infielder is slashing .275/.356/.405 with 15 stolen bases, five home runs, 23 RBI and 46 runs scored through 251 plate appearances.