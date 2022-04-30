Edman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Edman has shown no hesitation to run lately with four of his five stolen bases on the year coming in the last four games. The second baseman has a .318/.416/.515 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, a triple and two doubles through 19 contests. That's earned him a share of time at the leadoff spot, split with Dylan Carlson.
