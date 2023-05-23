Edman went 0-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Edman wasn't able to get his bat going in his first turn at leadoff since May 13, but he at least picked up his seventh steal of the season. The versatile 28-year-old has gone 12-for-26 (.462) over his last eight contests with a home run, four steal and three RBI in that span. He's slashing .277/.333/.466 on the season.