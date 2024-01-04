Edman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist in October, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made the revelation Thursday, adding that he expects Edman to be ready to go at the start of spring training. The super utility player missed three weeks in July with tendon inflammation in the wrist and opted for surgery after the season when the pain and stiffness lingered. Edman is currently projected to be St. Louis' everyday center fielder in 2024.