Edman went 2-for-5 with a walk, one stolen base and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-6 win over the Reds.

Edman has hit well to close out the campaign, posting five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games. The utility man has maintained a .246/.305/.398 slash line through 136 contests. He's added 13 home runs, 26 steals, 47 RBI, 68 runs scored, 25 doubles and four triples. Edman's bat has been a bit subpar, but his defensive versatility has helped him maintain steady playing time for the Cardinals.