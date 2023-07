Edman (wrist) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman resumed taking live at-bats earlier this week and his sore right wrist has apparently responded well. Out since July 7, the 28-year-old super-utilityman should be back on the Cardinals' active roster by the middle of next week if all goes smoothly on the farm.