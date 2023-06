The Cardinals will continue to play Edman in center field even after the return Dylan Carlson (ankle) on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

At least while Lars Nootbaar (back) and Tyler O'Neill (back) are on the shelf, the Cardinals have a more pressing need for Edman's defense in center field than in the infield. Dylan Carlson's defense stands out more in right field, and having Edman and Carlson out there together lessens the strain on Jordan Walker in left field.