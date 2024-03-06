Edman (wrist) resumed playing catch and hitting off a tee Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman's progress rehabbing his right wrist has been slow and inconsistent, so the Cardinals had shut him down for a while after he reported more pain. The plan is for Edman to get back to hitting soft-toss pitching relatively soon, though a clearer timeline for his return to the lineup likely won't come until he faces live pitching again. If Edman isn't ready to go by Opening Day, Dylan Carlson would be in line to begin the season as St. Louis' center fielder.