Edman went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Thursday.
The talented outfielder's three-bagger was already his third of the season, and he extended his modest hitting streak to three games in the process. The brief surge comes in the wake of a relatively rare skid for Edman, who'd gone 0-for-13 in the four games prior to his current stretch.
