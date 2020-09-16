Edman, who went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday, is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a home run, two RBI, five walks, a stolen base and four runs across his last six games entering Wednesday's doubleheader.

The versatile 25-year-old continues to serve as a highly valuable defensive asset for manager Mike Shildt, but he's certainly picking up his contributions at the plate. Helping Edman to progressively increase his presence on the basepaths has been an improved walk rate, a figure that's up to 7.2 percent this year after sitting at 4.6 percent in his 2019 rookie campaign.