Edman (wrist) will receive an MRI on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman has been held out of action since undergoing surgery on his wrist during the offseason, and his MRI will help determine whether or not he's ready to begin a swinging program. It is still unclear how long it will be before the 28-year-old infielder is able to return to St. Louis' lineup, but a better picture will emerge as he progresses through his rehab process.