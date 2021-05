Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the 5-0 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Edman singled and later scored in the fifth inning Friday. He also drew the Cardinals' only walk in the game. The leadoff man has reached safely in 14 of his last 15 games. In 146 plate appearances, the 26-year-old is slashing .299/.356/.418 and leads his team with 40 hits.