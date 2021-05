Edman went 1-for-4 with a single, a walk, a run and two stolen bases in the Cardinals' 2-0 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Edman hit a single to lead off the game and stole second base, which led him to score on a Nolan Arenado single. The 26-year-old added another stolen base in the fifth inning and he is third in all of baseball with seven steals. He is slashing .277/.337/.381 in 169 plate appearances. In the month of May, he is batting .286 with four runs.