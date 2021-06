Edman went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Edman singled and stole second in the first inning Thursday. He scored on a Tyler O'Neill single. The 26-year-old is slashing .275/.328/.394 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 31 runs in 256 plate appearances. He is tied for fourth in all of baseball with 11 steals.