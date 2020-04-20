Edman hit .237 (9-for-38) with a double, a home run, six RBI, two walks and eight runs across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

The versatile 24-year-old is set for ample playing time at various positions whenever the 2020 season does kick off, and he received plenty of opportunities to tune up before play was paused. Edman proved to be a legitimate multi-category fantasy asset during his first taste of the big leagues in 2019 by displaying above-average pop (35 extra-base hits) and speed (15 stolen bases in 16 attempts) while also boasting a modest strikeout rate (17.5 percent). Edman could see time at up to five different positions again during the coming campaign, with his role potentially set to be further fleshed out in any ramp-up period prior to the start of the regular season.